Race will gradually disappear: how will the world look like people in 2050
“The division between races will be reduced more and more. Now people meet on the Internet and don’t pay attention to the color of the skin or eyes. Of course, certain characteristics will remain, and you still, if you come, say, in Asia, will notice it. According to surveys, today’s youth are loyal to race relations. And over time the division will go into oblivion,” writes the author of the blog “Popular science” at “Yandex.Zen”.
Hereinafter in the first person.
So in the end will be? Many diverse people of mixed races or, conversely, a single average? Experts are inclined to the second option. There will be a common type of people with individual external features.
Such a scenario is possible in the United States and Europe. And how in the whole world?
If you make a portrait of an average Earthling, that is the most common nationality, age and sex, the citizen of the world is a 28-year-old Chinese. But India is ahead of China in terms of growth and may soon come out on top. By 2050, a citizen of the world, will likely be the 34-year-old resident of India.
How will life in 2050
The main influencing factor in the world in the coming decades is artificial intelligence and nanotechnology. As electricity and the internal combustion engine transformed the world, and they will change it now.
And if earlier the main resources for energy has been oil and gas, now data.
Communication barriers are destroyed. On the Internet we can transmit emotions. As of now emoticons, but only really. And the person on the other end will understand exactly what you are feeling. Needless to say, artificial intelligence will soon learn is to translate from any foreign language.
Will decrease the value of household items for chasing shopaholics. After all, any object can be simply printed on a 3D printer. The main thing — to purchase or make an interesting design. This is where you will compete with people. No one is cooler car and who paid more and someone more interesting came up. Creative freedom will come to the fore.
By the way, the life expectancy will grow, not because invent new medicines. Just you have home scanners, health, which will redirect the information in the event of any threat. The disease can be recognized at an early stage. And artificial intelligence will give precise recommendations as an experienced doctor. And do it immediately.
Elite will lose power
This is my personal forecast. Politicians and oligarchs are harder to manipulate people. This is the trend worldwide. If the earlier policy was enough to point the finger at the enemy and start a war, but now people are filtering any statements of those in power.
The youth (the adults of the future 2050) sees no point in the conflict between the two countries. It becomes obvious that conflict is not the country, not nation, but the elites who are in power. So why help them? And so they have power and money.
I think the main thing that will the world in 2050, is the blurring of boundaries between the countries. Now it becomes evident that people have a lot in common.
And when will invent effective translators to get in touch with Europeans, Asians and Americans will be very simple.
Different
the world
Educational program
future
