Rachel Bilson spoke about his personal life in the status of single mothers
After the breakup of Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson has been almost two years. Since then, the 37-year-old actress has not ceased to believe that with her even appear loving and reliable man. However, his choice it is suitable given the fact that in the first place with her four — year daughter Briar rose Christensen. About it, Bilson said in an interview with nick Vialle.
Becoming a guest of his podcast, Rachel stated that it considers it particularly important to speak about your child is already on a first date.
I always put daughter above all else. When you start to build a relationship with a man, he must accept the fact that you have a child, explained the actress.
However, she is in no hurry to introduce daughter with all who care for her.Briar’ve never met. I will introduce it only with the person with whom I have a really serious relationship— said Rachel.
Bilson protects the baby from outside attention in social networks — on the rare pictures of her daughter in Instagram not see the girl’s face.
When an adult knowingly publishes his photos in social networks, he knows what he wants to do it… the other day I saw a smiling Briar in the picture the paparazzi. She smiled at the camera because I had no idea what was going on. This turns everything inside of me,— admitted the actress.