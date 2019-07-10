Rachel Weisz went to a night club in a dress-shirt

49-year-old British actress Rachel Weisz was spotted by paparazzi at the exit of the popular London club Annabel’s, which is visited by many celebrities.

Рэйчел Вайс сходила в ночной клуб в платье-рубашке

The celebrity was accompanied by some men, she was dressed in a white dress-shirt and black high-heeled sandals. Her hair was loose, face had light makeup with subtle creases and pale pink lipstick on the lips, and ears were full of earrings.

Weiss looked grave, and, may be, just were not ready to meet the paparazzi. A year ago, we will remind, at the age of 48 years, Rachel gave birth to her second child, a girl, whose name is still not known to the public, was the first child of Rachel and her husband Daniel Craig.

