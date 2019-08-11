Racing Porsche 962 sold at auction
On the trading floor “Bring A Trailer” has appeared one of the best lots — Porsche 962 1987 release.
This instance is famous for its participation in several competitions, including racing series IMSA GTP 1987 with the team, sponsor of which were Coca-Cola,Yokohama and Paradyne. Racing car built around a monocoque made from glued and riveted aluminum, and received from former engineer Lola Jim Chapman updated chassis.
Responsible for the performance of the 3.2-liter six-cylinder turbo engine with air-cooled, two valves per cylinder and 5 speed manual transmission. Four years ago, the unit went through a major overhaul at a cost of 67 thousand dollars, as a result of which its capacity was $ 589 horsepower.
7 years ago this copy was sold at the auction house Mecum in Monterey for 825 thousand dollars. Until the end of the auction has four days left, and while the highest rate was 700 thousand dollars.