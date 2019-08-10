Racing Porsche 962 will go “under the hammer”
This Porsche 962 1987 release was originally delivered to Bob Akin and participated in the racing series IMSA GTP 1987 with a team sponsored by Coca-Cola/Yokohama/Paradyne.
The car has only participated in three races during the season and was driven by Hurley Haywood, James weaver and Vern schuppan of.
According to the description, the car is built around a monocoque made from glued and riveted aluminum. Unique car also received a redesigned chassis developed by a former Lola engineer Jim Chapman.
Although the Porsche 962 was a short racing life, from the late 1980s, he participated in several competitions, including the 2014 Classic 24 Hour at Daytona.
Directly behind the passenger compartment is a 3.2-liter six-cylinder air-cooled engine with two valves per cylinder, single turbocharger Kuhnle, Kopp & Kausch AG K36 and a five-speed manual transmission.
The engine was overhauled in March 2015, bringing retrofitted with new parts including new pistons, cylinders, rings, Ni-Resist, Carillo connecting rods, valves, valve springs, timing chain, and much more.
As a result, its capacity amounted to 589 HP Single only engine repair cost more than 67 thousand dollars.