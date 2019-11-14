Rada adopted the state budget 2020
The Verkhovna Rada voted for the state budget of Ukraine for the year 2020 in the second reading.
The budget 2020 was supported by 280 deputies.
In the main financial document of the country’s GDP growth set at 3.7% and revenues of $ 1,093 trillion UAH, expenses – UAH 1.18 trillion, and a deficit of 2.09% of GDP.
For the payment of the debt would take about a third of the budget.
The draft budget for next year envisages revenues in the amount of 1 trillion 93 billion 669 million to 139.3 thousand UAH, including General Fund in the amount of 974 billion 670 million 869 thousand UAH and the special Fund in the amount of 118 billion 998 million 270,3 thousand UAH.
Installed costs in the amount of 1 trillion 180 billion 99 million 49,7 thousand UAH, including General Fund in the amount of 1 trillion 52 billion 178 million 829,4 thousand UAH and the special Fund — in the amount of 127 billion 220,3 million 920 thousand UAH.
It is expected to return loans to the state budget in the amount of 7 billion 375 million 47,4 thousand UAH.
The maximum volume of deficit of the state budget in the amount of 94 billion 275 million 720 thousand UAH.
Maximum volume of public debt on December 31, 2020 in the amount of 2 trillion 45 billion 148 million 259,9 thousand UAH and limit the amount of state-guaranteed debt in the amount of 318 billion 749,6 million 371 thousand UAH.
The living wage in 2020 for one person per month from 1 January 2020 will be 2027 hryvnia, from July 1 — 2118 hryvnia, from December 1 — 2189 hryvnia, and for key social groups at this level:
- children under 6 years: 1 January 2020 — 1779 UAH, from 1 July 1859 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 1921;
- children aged 6 to 18 years: from January 1, 2020 — 2218 UAH, from July 1 — 2318 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 2395;
- able-bodied persons: from January 1, 2020 — 2102 UAH, from July 1 — 2197 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 2270;
- persons who lost working capacity: from 1 January 2020 — 1638 UAH, from 1 July 1712 UAH, from December 1 — UAH 1769.
In the calculation of social benefits: for able-bodied persons — 25%; for children: from 1 January 2020, 85% from 1 July 2020 -130%; for persons who lost working capacity, and disabled — 100% of the relevant subsistence level.
“This is a good, realistic and balanced budget, the adoption of which will give us a chance to start next year,” said Markarov, adding that the state budget can be exceeded in 2020.
In addition, the minimum wage from January 1, 2020 will increase to 4 723 UAH, and a living wage – 2 to 102 UAH.