Raging Rhino attacked the car several times and turned it over, like a toy: terrible video
In a German Safari Park “Serengeti”, near the city of Hodenhagen in Lower Saxony, Rhino, nicknamed Kusini suddenly became enraged and attacked the car the matrons, when the woman was inside. According to Daily Mail, powerful animal several times teased with the horn and turned the car as a toy. An employee of the Park miraculously escaped with only a few bruises. The car has received serious damages.
That’s what angered 30-year-old Kusini is not clear. In the Park he lives about one and a half years. And still not quite used to the situation.
The Park Manager said that Kusini safe for visitors, as its release from the cage only in the morning and evening when there are no strangers in the Park.
In may of this year in the same Safari Park two lions attacked the other warden, who came to him in the cage. The man miraculously survived, received a serious injury and undergoing a five-hour operation.
