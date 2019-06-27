Rain and off the streets: lives in Osaka came to a standstill before the G20 summit
PHOTO : images imago / Xinhua, TASS
ASIA
Japan is moving tropical storm. And just at the time when Osaka began to gather world leaders of the Big twenty. The city introduced unprecedented security measures. Details has told the correspondent of “MIR 24” Anna Derkach.
Japanese Osaka in the power of the powerful cyclone. The city, a Typhoon is coming. The authorities have created antikrizisnyi the staff in the event of flooding. The weather is the most discussed topic in the news after the G20 summit. The situation on the political horizon also worried about the Japanese.
Nature did not spare the distinguished guests. To their cars they had to get under the arch of umbrellas. The only Teresa may in parting, I decided to take iron nature – descended from the ladder at all without an umbrella. And Donald trump due to the bad weather brought to the airport for domestic flights. Adjacent residential areas kept in the cordon until 11pm.
Ahead of the summit lives in Osaka came to a standstill. Off the streets, cancelled bus routes, schools and kindergartens weekend. Residents were politely asked to leave city before the end of the Big twenty.
“The fact that initially, the summit decided to hold in Osaka, I was freaked out. I don’t understand why it is in Osaka. We have a great wide Tokyo, with room for more people. But Osaka is not such a big city. I’m sure any pros will come of it. One minute,” said a resident of the city’s daizo Sasaki.
Now, who in the next few days is in charge of the tramp arm in arm with Kim Jong-UN stately walk through the Mall. Try the local delicacies, taking selfies with passers-by. My other American leader can only envy. After all, he is the real almost never happy. So trump met recently in London. For the British head of the white house is a cranky baby in diapers.
In the Japanese Prefecture of Okinawa, where the us military bases, the locals too, not just protested. In Japan serve nearly 50 thousand US military. And behave in a businesslike way. Meanwhile, Shinzo Abe believes that the security agreement, which the Americans in the 60-th was signed by his grandfather, the review does not need.
Japanese Prime Minister at the summit itself hospitality. Firmly shaking hands with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, before posing for photos. Not even at lunch, and at the negotiating table eating pastries wine. Most importantly – talked Abe to find at the summit of the point of contact.
With optimism meet the Twenty and Groovy old ladies from Osaka. Song and this name has become the unofficial anthem of the summit. It is about the residents of Osaka who deeply 60. They like bright clothes, interested in politics and most importantly: always laughing, dancing – in any unclear situation.