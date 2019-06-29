Rain in the capital: Verka Serduchka with the star on his head got caught in the rain

| June 29, 2019 | News | No Comments

Ливень в столице: Верка Сердючка со звездой на голове попала под дождь

Ukrainian showman Andrey Danilko fans photography during bad weather played in Kiev on June 27.

This writes Gazeta.ua

It seems that the artist in her stage costume and makeup got under the shower and wet.

“Kyiv now,” he briefly told in the comments under the photo on Instagram.

Ливень в столице: Верка Сердючка со звездой на голове попала под дождь

In less than an hour the Danilko has collected more than 4 thousand likes. In review subscribers laughed and also shared their stories about the weather in the capital.

“True. Today I looked about the same”, “Oh, cool photo. That is worthwhile to get wet”, “Verka, hold on! Come with towels,” “Who took a picture of me when I washed my face in the morning?” — wrote in the comments.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.