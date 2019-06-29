Rain in the capital: Verka Serduchka with the star on his head got caught in the rain
Ukrainian showman Andrey Danilko fans photography during bad weather played in Kiev on June 27.
This writes Gazeta.ua
It seems that the artist in her stage costume and makeup got under the shower and wet.
“Kyiv now,” he briefly told in the comments under the photo on Instagram.
In less than an hour the Danilko has collected more than 4 thousand likes. In review subscribers laughed and also shared their stories about the weather in the capital.
“True. Today I looked about the same”, “Oh, cool photo. That is worthwhile to get wet”, “Verka, hold on! Come with towels,” “Who took a picture of me when I washed my face in the morning?” — wrote in the comments.