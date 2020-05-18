Rain, snow and strong winds: the Northern California was struck by a powerful storm
The storm in Northern California brought scattered rain: Monday, may 18, in the region possible thunderstorms, and bad weather will last until Tuesday, 19 may, writes KCRA.
Here are three things you need to know about the storm:
Rain
Monday, may 18, during the day with possible thunderstorms, including strong rain and hail. It is expected that the rains will continue on Tuesday, may 19.
Presumably, the storm will bring in about a quarter inch (0.6 cm) of precipitation in the Sacramento Valley and in the foothills of rain is possible from one to one and a half inches (to 2.54-3.8 cm).
May 18, the national weather service (NWS) in Sacramento has issued warnings of possible flooding for several areas of Northern California.
In NWS said residents should be ready to take action if necessary.
Snow
Since the night of 18 may, the air temperature fell in the Sierras can drop up to 6 inches (15 cm) of snow at altitude over 6500 feet (2 km).
In Tonnere and Kirkwood can fall 6 inches (15 cm) of snow, while at Echo Summit may be about 5 inches (12.7 cm) of snowfall.
The wind
It is expected that the storm will bring windy conditions in some areas of Northern California.
Winds in Truckee, South lake Tahoe and Pollock pines will blow from the southwest and will develop a speed of about 20-30 mph (32-48 kph), with gusts up to 40 mph (64 km / h).
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtat-kaliforniya
)
California
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8913
[name] => weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark