Rainy G20 summit: in Osaka a tropical depression
PHOTO : dpa/picture-allianceTASS / Bernd von Jutrczenka
The government of Japan to urgently create a crisis headquarters in case of bad weather in the area of the G20 summit. For Osaka moving tropical cyclone. It will bring heavy rains and wind storm.
The vagaries of nature have already felt the first guests of the summit. In the pouring rain in Osaka came aboard the President of Turkey. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his car I had to get under the arch of umbrellas. But locals unhappy with the increased security measures in the city.
“My house was under siege. Police said they were unable to check the documents of any passerby. It’s very inconvenient,” said a resident of Osaka’s daizo Sasaki.
“I’ve never seen so many police in his city. In the area where I live, it was hard to move,” said a local resident Masako May.
The summit of “Big twenty” changed the measured life of Osaka. From today suspended classes in public kindergartens and schools. Closed many stores. The restrictions in public transport. Passengers and the local international airport has warned of possible flight delays.