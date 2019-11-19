Raised even the dead: Olya Polyakova surprised new clip (video)
Popular singer Olga Polyakova, who was brought to tears of participants of training camp “X-Factor”, has pleased fans with a new job. Queen of the night released a video for a dance song in the style of the 90s “Hey wait a second”.
Directors of the clip were made by the Christian Manifesto and Dmitry Shmurak. In the video Olya Polyakova appears in different images, forcing to dance to all those around him and even the dead. The singer dances in the maternity hospital became a member of porn scenes and even got to dance a zombie that crawled out of their graves and began to dance.
“We tried to surprise you and make a video for the track that will make dance all,” wrote Olga, presenting the video.
