Raising taxes is forcing millionaires to leave California
Federal tax changes force people to move from state to state — it appears that tax increases throughout California massively expels wealthy people from the region.
The new study, published October 7, showed that when California raised income tax rates, this led to a “significant one-time migration reaction” among the wealthy residents who moved to places with lower taxes, says Fox Business.
The study looked at the increase in income tax rates in the state, approved by California voters in November 2012, by 1-3 percentage points for households with higher incomes. The maximum marginal tax rate was raised to 13.3% with income more than $ 1 million.
The new rates were retroactively applied to 2012 and will expire at the end of 2018. Since then they have been extended to 2030.
In the course of the study revealed the “dramatic leap” in the outflow from the state of wealthy taxpayers in 2013 compared to previous years, especially among those earning from 2 to 5 million dollars and more than $ 5 million.
About 0.8% of wealthy residents who would have to pay the high tax rate, fled the state — this outflow was considered “abnormally high” compared with previous years. Rich people who remained in California, reported a lower income.
“Among the leading taxpayers in California offsite migration and behavioral reactions of those who remained, tore 45.2% of the unexpected tax revenues from reforms in 2013,” write the researchers Joshua Rauh and Ryan Sew.
Rauch and Sew said that most of these residents moved to States with zero income tax.
The researchers noted that it is important to understand how wealthy taxpayers react to higher taxes because they contribute to increase the income of the state.
Migration of residents from States with high taxes such as new York, new Jersey and California — have worsened in recent years because of changes to the Federal tax code, the Law on the reduction of taxes and jobs, which was signed in 2017. He imposed a limit of 10,000 dollars to the local tax withholdings, and deductions in the state.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has expressed concern that migration from the state may hurt revenues. Cuomo expects that limiting tax deductions would have a negative impact on the state’s population and tax revenues.
He blamed the budget deficit at $ 2.3 billion in what was the new law on taxes. Cuomo called the financial position of the state “as serious as a heart attack” due to the departure of wealthy residents.
Financial benefits from moving from a state with a high level of taxation in the state could be significant. People with an income of 650 000 can save more than 69 700 dollars a year, after moving from new York to Florida.