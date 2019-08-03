Raisins and water to help cleanse the liver
A tasty and healthy treat!
Our body needs water. If you add raisins, you will receive the best medicine for cleansing the liver. Outstanding among the vital organs in our body is the liver, which integrates proteins and purifies our blood. Cirrhosis of the liver, hepatitis A, b and C are the most dangerous ailments.
So we will tell you how to cleanse the liver for 2 days, taking the water and raisins in the morning.
How to cook raisins to cleanse the liver for 2 days:
Select a good Cup of black raisins.
Take a pot, pour 3 cups of water and add a Cup of black raisins. Boil raisins for 2 minutes and leave it for 24 hours. The next day, drink one Cup.
You can drink it hot, warm or cold, depending on how you like it. It’s simple!
In just 2 days you will begin to feel some positive results. It is advisable to continue the treatment for a whole week. In addition, you should reduce the intake of fatty acids and to avoid alcohol during this process