Rally “fortress” in Kamianets-Podilskyi postponed due to coronavirus
The second stage of the championship of Ukraine rally in Kamianets-Podilskyi in Khmelnytskyi region – Rally “fortress”, which was scheduled for may 8 to 10, postponed indefinitely because of the situation with the spread of coronavirus, according to Rally.in.ua.
This decision was taken at a meeting of the organizing Committee of the competition.
Members of the organizing Committee were taken into account the recommendations of the Ministry of health of Ukraine to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new date of the competition will be determined later depending on further developments with the coronavirus.
Earlier, the Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko reported that in Ukraine are going to suspend the holding of sporting events due to the coronavirus.