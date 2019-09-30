Ram pickups got the “very black” special version
Ram company has prepared for its pickups new design: cars from the “cars” series 1500 steel rich gathering of the “Limited Black Edition” and the trucks series Heavy Duty got the version with the speaker called “Night Edition”.
Both series will be a limited edition until the end of this year. Pickup in “Black Edition” boasts tinted Windows, exhaust pipes, black in color, graphite wheels 22 inches, darkened optics and other equally spectacular parts of the exterior.
These pickups range from 1500 called the most luxurious in the segment.
The drive here can be at the rear, and full, and the motors are available still the V6, three litre, V8 5.7 liter, and a mild hybrid on the base 3.6-liter V6.
Heavy Heavy Duty pickups from Ram acquired a less extreme upgrade “Night Edition”. From conventional trucks pickups from a “black” sparsely different tinted headlamps, black radiator grille and painted in black with the logos and wheels.
Cars from series “Night Edition” can be single-or double-cab, rear-or all-wheel drive, with petrol or diesel engine under the hood.
“Very black” pickups Ram 1500 Black Edition is already available for purchase at a price of 53 690 dollars. A cargo version of Night Edition will start selling in the fourth quarter. For these cars the base price tag will be 37 $ 995.