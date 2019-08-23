Rami Malek became the hero for men GQ
Oscar-winning Rami Malek starred in the photoshoot for the new issue of men’s magazine GQ. The actor gave an interview to the glossy, which talked about rise to fame.
Celebrity posing for the publication on different backgrounds. The readers of GQ will see the performer as Freddie mercury in shirts and pants, stylish suits and classic shoes. Rami is depicted in the garden, near the wall of the old house, among the flowers normal flower beds, on a tree near the rock, on the evening lawn, and lighted the street. Everywhere fry looks organic and fresh.
American actor of Egyptian origin, said in an interview that before becoming a star of the screen, worked in a restaurant, attended auditions and starred in the small episodes. The recognition he earned for the role of technology cybersecurity Elliott Alderson in the TV series Mr. Robot (2015), for which he was awarded an Emmy. As for the role of Freddie mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the actor won a Golden globe, BAFTA and Oscar.
The next project the artist will become the image of the villain in the film about James bond. The film’s Director, Carrie Fukunaga noted in this regard:
“Rami has a magnetism and appearance, different from any other actor I know.”
Malek also admitted that he is very demanding of himself in work, trying to prepare for the role, and the script he perceives as “sacred text”.
World fame did not change Rami:
“People’s perceptions can be changed, but when you sit down and talk to me, realize that there is nothing mystical about it. I’m not all covered in gold.”