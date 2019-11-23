Rami Malek has supported Robert Pattinson at the screening of “Lighthouse”
Robert Pattinson has found a “window” in your busy schedule and accepted the invitation to the gala for GO Campaign in Hollywood. The actor, along with his colleague Lily Collins for many years supports this charity organization that helps needy people around the world.
To collect as many donations before the event, Robert Pattinson has organized a special screening of his new film “lighthouse”. This event definitely could not miss his good friends Rami Malek, Chris Evans and John David Washington.
They are all cool and very funny. I still wanted to hang out with them, but I only had one day in Los Angeles. So I said, “Guys, you have no choice. You come to this charity event and at the same time to my show”,
— laughingly said Pattinson.
Considering that Rami Malek was playing vampire Benjamin in the movie “Twilight. Saga. Breaking dawn: Part 2” that fans of fantasy got a nice bonus — saw a mini-reunion of the heroes of the beloved franchise.
Note that all the efforts of Robert Pattinson is not in vain, in the end of the evening the actor was able to gather an impressive amount — 150 thousand dollars to help migrant children and more than 200 thousand to fight violence with a firearm.