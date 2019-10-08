Rami Malek kissed Daniel Craig on the set of “No time to die”
During a conversation with TV presenter starring “Bohemian Rhapsody” told about the filming of a scene for the upcoming film about James bond “No time to die.” In the new part of the franchise Rami will act as the main villain, trying once again to destroy agent 007.
“We had a very complicated scene and we didn’t know how to show it. Together with Daniel and we rehearsed it with our amazing Director Cary Fukunaga for hours. Was just going over the plot, played the idea. And when we finally found the solution, Craig grabbed me, and continues Ramie – kissed. I was very puzzled, I held my breath and then I exhaled and said, I think that makes me a bond girl?”
Malek also said that once voted for Craig in nomination for the best James bond. So, perhaps, it was fry himself kissed him. “He’s my favorite of the Bonds, if I may say so, – admitted the actor Colbert, and I was looking forward to when we are together we will begin to work on the film”.
Despite a funny episode, filming was not without drama. In may, Daniel Craig suffered a “minor” surgery on his ankle after he was injured on the set in Jamaica. The official account of the film “No time to die” on Twitter reports that the incident will not affect the scheduled date of release of the film on 9 April 2020.