Rami Malek spoke about the love counterpart for “Bohemian Rhapsody” Lucy Boynton
The star of “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek don’t often comment on his personal life. That it is associated romantic relationship with the actress Lucy Boynton, fans only found out at the ceremony “Oscar”. Then fry admitted his girlfriend is in love with the stage and kissed her in front of the whole world. Six months later, the actor gave a Frank interview in which he told how he was lucky to meet Lucy.
The reputation of Hollywood is composed of various unsavory things that occur during postproduction, communicating with studios, agents and much more. But if that’s all you could find happiness, do not miss it
― said Rami Malek in an interview with GQ.
The actor admitted that he was touched by the British stiffness of his girls and he never misses an opportunity to play a trick on her. For example, before heading to a meeting with a journalist, he prepared for Lucy’s two gift deodorant and necklace. Deodorant it’s Packed in a jewelry box and necklace in a simple bag, so the actress are waiting for the real surprises.
It will be very funny. At first she’ll think I’m stupid, and then there will be grumbling
― laughs fry. Recall, 38-year-old Rami Malek and 25-year-old Lucy Boynton met on the set of the film “Bohemian Rhapsody”, for the role of Freddie mercury actor just received the “Oscar”.