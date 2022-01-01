Igor KOZLOV, « FACTS»

The evening of the 15th of Chernivt at the third summit of the contact group of the defense of the Ukrainian defense ministers and the chiefs of the general staffs of the armies of about 50 countries praised the accomplishment of Kiev's new defenses. The goal was announced at a press conference in Brussels by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milli.

Austin rose, which includes a supplementary package of assistance in the security sector for the amount of 1 billion dollars, about which of that day US President Joe Biden announced. Ukraine withdraws 18 M777 howitzers and vehicles for towing, as well as 46,000 shells up to 155 mm caliber shells for multiple launch rocket systems (RSZV).

В окремий фонд із нового пакету переведуть 650 мільйонів доларів, що дозволить Україні отримати ще дві системи берегової оборони Harpoon, а також тисячі захищених рацій, приладів нічного бачення, тепловізорів та оптичних прицілів.

Austin, having supported the countries, defended Canada, Poland and the Netherlands, they announced the transfer of additional artillery to Ukraine. The Slovak region was lucky enough to donate a helicopter of the "Mi" series to the term order. and reactive projectiles, yakі vrebіdnі zsu.

Minister of Defense of Nimechchiny Kristin Lambrechtat "Rammstein 3" voiced about Ukraine's vision of three MARS II salvo fire systems and “a lot of hundreds of missiles to them”. The Bundeswehr will also ensure the training of Ukrainian soldiers. Lambrecht voiced that the training of the ZSU soldiers could start already at the hearts. And Ukraine’s own missile systems are taking away, for example, linden — on the ear of sickle. The delay is explained by the fact that the equipment is transferred from strategic reserves to the Bundeswehr. Chotiri HIMARS from the USA, three M270 from the UK and three MARS II from Nіmechchini.

"Numbers on the greed of the Russians", — having known the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. However, you are advised to name the exact data, referring to the secrecy of this information. Milli having said that the Russian military significantly compromises the ZSU in such important matters as logistics, style and command methods, fighting spirit. Ukraine did not hesitate to attack additional «300−400 artillery shells». Milli said that «long-range rocket artillery» will be sent to Kiev OKremo.

Lloyd Austin sang: “Participants in the Rammstein format” continue to push Ukraine against the floor for a long time, and it’s not necessary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyand to his brother-in-law, declaring about the "true good news" from Brussels.

May be a clear signal that the defensive support of Ukraine will be permanent», — Zelensky said. Vіn also hung up, scho butt «Rammstein 3» the most famous donor conference in Copenhagen with the participation of 14 countries, organized by Great Britain and Denmark. Okremo, the President of Ukraine, appeasing the United States to President Biden.

Zelenskyy said that the fate of the G7 summit, which will be in the Madrid, scheduled for 28−30 pm.

