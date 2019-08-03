Rammstein musicians were stunned by the kiss on stage
August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Members of popular German band Rammstein stunned by the act during the performance. This group reported at himself on the page in Instagram.
In one of his published photo shows that the band’s guitarists Paul landers and Richard Kruspe kissed on stage. It caused a violent reaction on the part of users.
“Houston, we have a problem”, “Now homophobes will fly,” “God… gave People a Grand show, gorgeous music, great fucking experience… And they are about the orientation disputes to inflame, agrada…”, “Yes homo”, “After the first photo, a thought crept to resell the ticket. Although I knew the concert which group I’ll take it”, “Why are they kissing”, “ignite W*NN homophobes,” they write.
Loading...
READ "Married to my own granddaughter": actor,"criminalist" Dmitry Singers made a strange confession