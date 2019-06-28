Ramoroka can now detect hazardous substances in water
Scientists attached to the robotic arm biosensor module that allows to determine in water the presence of contaminants and hazardous substances. This experimental device is based on the principle of determining the tastes people. This game was developed by specialists from the University of California, Davis Carnegie Mellon. The corresponding article was published in .
Inside the module is E. coli, sensitive to various stimuli. This bacterium researchers have modified to a particular reaction to the chemical IPTG – produces green fluorescent protein.
Robotic Grappler is already tested. Yet, according to the developers, the robot performs its task is slow and not ideal. But with the development of this technology and improving it will be possible to use this discovery when creating new types of soft robots.
Now scientists are going to create a device that will be able to recognize several chemical substances and determine their concentration. The authors argue that such developments can be useful in agriculture and medicine. For example, there may soon be a robot nurse, able to draw blood from the patient and immediately issue the results of the analysis.
It should be noted that engineers have long been developing robots that can feel touch, to analyze different visual cues and perform voice commands. Earlier it was reported that China invented the robot for rehabilitation of drug addicts.