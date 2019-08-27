“Rampant idiocy was not surprised”: the fair in Russia the cows dressed up in a soldiers uniform…
In the Russian Bryansk organizers of the annual Svensk fair disgraced appearance at the festival of cows, in the form of… soldiers of the Soviet army. A video posted by a former Bryansk entrepreneur, blogger Alexander Kolomeitsev.
Cows in a makeshift stall of one of the local selhozpredpriyatiyah were dressed in caps and military hats with a cockade in the form of a red star. The same animal wearing capes military color, and the fence is attached to the pot.
The blogger called it a “bestial patriotism.”
He was supported by the network users.
“No, well, how could we, in Ukraine, your rampant idiocy is not surprised. Vlasov ribbons (sorry, they have called St. George) to hang on the causal places and even shoes is already in order, but the cows before you were guilty?“, — writes the Ukrainian Valery.
“What else to expect from this vague super-duper fair, it is not another scandal? The pigs — the guerrillas, the potato battle, now the cow in the form of the organization on the principle — “we Have derevne the us will come down”? The important thing is to give the “predsedatelyu Council” the opportunity to boast, and there though the grass not to grow?”, — expressed his own opinion of the user Stepanovich.
and Terce at the monument to fallen soldiers.
Such militarization of society leads to unexpected results. So, in July in Ekaterinburg two boys with an air gun tried to Rob a toy store.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter