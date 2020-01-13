Ran and cut: in Colorado a man was stabbed 8 strangers
According to police reports, a man was arrested after he stabbed eight people in downtown Colorado springs and the surrounding area. The incident occurred early Monday morning, January 13, according to ABC News.
Officers dispatched to the area of 8th street and Limit street, where, as reported, was struck about 1:30 local time. According to representatives of the police Department of Colorado springs, they found two victims with stab wounds.
The police started combing the entire city looking for the suspect who fled in the area of Tejon and boulder, where he is wounded several people.
Arriving there after a while, the police found the suspect, who was detained his victims. The man, whose name was at the time of writing the news was not reported, was subsequently taken into custody.
Eight victims were taken to local hospitals with stab wounds. Their conditions were not reported.
Police said that the attack was random, and between the suspect and the victims had no connection.
The investigation is underway.