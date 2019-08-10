Ran away from Moscow, the network is derided Putin’s appearance at the bike show in the Crimea
Russian President Vladimir Putin unexpectedly showed up at the bike show in the occupied Crimea. In the vicinity of Sevastopol at mount Gasfort Putin was riding a vintage motorcycle “Ural” with a stroller. Putin was accompanied by members of the motorcycle club “Night wolves” and their leader, Alexander Zaldostanov (“Surgeon”).
On the “Ural”: Vladimir Putin arrived at the bike show in Sevastopol pic.twitter.com/w1CQKXiflv
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) August 10, 2019
Video from the bike show was published by the journalist Dmitry Smirnov.
Social networks did not fail to notice that Putin has chosen a very “good” time for your hobby. While in the Irkutsk region burning taiga in the Arkhangelsk region there were the radiation zone, and in Moscow gathered 50-thousand meeting, the Russian President’s having fun. However, this is not the first time. At the time of the last mass protests in Moscow, Putin went to the Gulf of Finland to learn dive in a submersible.
“He Siberia burns, radiation to the North, the rallies in Moscow“, — reminiscent of the commentators.
Recall that the support rating of Putin in Russia has sunk to its lowest level in 18 years. Experts have attributed the downgrade from large-scale fires in Siberia and the protests in Moscow.
