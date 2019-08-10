Ran away from Moscow, the network is derided Putin’s appearance at the bike show in the Crimea

| August 10, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Сбежал подальше от Москвы: в сети высмеяли появление Путина на байк-шоу в Крыму

Russian President Vladimir Putin unexpectedly showed up at the bike show in the occupied Crimea. In the vicinity of Sevastopol at mount Gasfort Putin was riding a vintage motorcycle “Ural” with a stroller. Putin was accompanied by members of the motorcycle club “Night wolves” and their leader, Alexander Zaldostanov (“Surgeon”).

Video from the bike show was published by the journalist Dmitry Smirnov.

Social networks did not fail to notice that Putin has chosen a very “good” time for your hobby. While in the Irkutsk region burning taiga in the Arkhangelsk region there were the radiation zone, and in Moscow gathered 50-thousand meeting, the Russian President’s having fun. However, this is not the first time. At the time of the last mass protests in Moscow, Putin went to the Gulf of Finland to learn dive in a submersible.

He Siberia burns, radiation to the North, the rallies in Moscow“, — reminiscent of the commentators.

Сбежал подальше от Москвы: в сети высмеяли появление Путина на байк-шоу в Крыму

Сбежал подальше от Москвы: в сети высмеяли появление Путина на байк-шоу в Крыму

Сбежал подальше от Москвы: в сети высмеяли появление Путина на байк-шоу в Крыму

Сбежал подальше от Москвы: в сети высмеяли появление Путина на байк-шоу в Крыму

Recall that the support rating of Putin in Russia has sunk to its lowest level in 18 years. Experts have attributed the downgrade from large-scale fires in Siberia and the protests in Moscow.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.