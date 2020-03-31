Ran to the store in costume Bush: the neighbors took video of the creative quarantine-breaker
Pair of English town Stevenage took video of disguised as a Bush man writes “Medusa”.
He moved down the street small dashes as if he was someone watching.
In the caption to the video says that is a resident of a neighboring house.
In that outfit he, contrary to the quarantine, allegedly ran over the products, hoping that nobody will notice a walking Bush.
The authors of the video posted and another video. Man-Bush scares passers-by.
And in Russia, it seems, there are more affordable options urban camouflage.
But the best option is to stay home and not expose others to danger (and yourself too). And masking is not required.
