Ran to the store in costume Bush: the neighbors took video of the creative quarantine-breaker

Pair of English town Stevenage took video of disguised as a Bush man writes “Medusa”.

Photo: a video frame YouTube/Meduza

He moved down the street small dashes as if he was someone watching.

In the caption to the video says that is a resident of a neighboring house.

In that outfit he, contrary to the quarantine, allegedly ran over the products, hoping that nobody will notice a walking Bush.

 

The authors of the video posted and another video. Man-Bush scares passers-by.

And in Russia, it seems, there are more affordable options urban camouflage.

Photo: twitter.com/SimonKostin

But the best option is to stay home and not expose others to danger (and yourself too). And masking is not required.

