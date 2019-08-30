Ranking UEFA: Ukraine break away from Turkey, but dramatically reduced from the Netherlands
Became known, an updated table of UEFA coefficients, in which Ukraine, as before, occupies 9 th position.
Up to 8-th position, occupied by Belgium is quite far – we are separated by exactly 3 points.
But the bottom-Ukraine actively draw in Turkey and the Netherlands, which in the current European Cup season was won by 4 members, while Ukraine has just 3.
And, if the separation from Turkey over the past nedelni significantly increased from 0.2 to 0.3 points, the Netherlands have dramatically reduced the gap from 1.85 to 0.35 points, which is of particular concern.
This table forms the representation at the European Cup season 2021/2022.
Ninth position is of enormous strategic importance, while the tenth position is losing certain privileges (second prize winner starts in the UEFA Champions League on stage before). Not to mention eleventh place, which does not allow the Association to automatically delegate your club into the group stage of the Champions League.
Yesterday Ukraine lost another European representative – “the Dawn”, which failed to reach the group round of the Europa League taking off from “Hispaniola” (1:3, 2:2).
Thus, in the group stage of the Europa Ukraine are “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”, while in the group of the Champions League would represent “Shakhtar”.
Turkey has left Galatasaray (Champions League), as well as “Istanbul”, Trabzonspor and beşiktaş (LE).
Similar situation with the representatives of the Netherlands – “the Ajax” will represent the country in the group stage of the Champions League, while PSV, AZ and Feyenoord in the Europa League group stage.