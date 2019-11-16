Rap in the classroom and the gaps in class: 16 main differences between Russian and American schools
Judging by the TV shows, the main difference between American schools from the Russian is that in the US students more time for personal life, and even have their own lockers. If you listen to parents, in one system do not give any knowledge, other pads for baby wide road in life. However, what kind of system is good and which is bad clear opinion or not.
In AdMe.ru you always want to understand everything themselves, and here’s what I managed to learn about the main differences between American schools from the Russian.
Beginning of the school year
September 1 — knowledge Day. It is difficult to find Russians who are unfamiliar with this holiday, and unsuspecting, when the students ‘ school year begins. In the US, children in different States start school at different times, each County has the right to decide this question independently, the main thing — to choose a date not earlier than August and not later than mid-September.
Other state standards
Most of the differences between the Russian school from the us can be put into one short sentence: “they have other standards.” And understand it is literally. Education in Russia is subject to FSES (Federal state educational standards), the requirements prescribed in multipage documents. They concern the whole organization process, reglementary programs, approved textbooks, a variety of statements.
In the US there are CCSS (Common core state standards) do not describe in two sentences. However, the scope of this document a fraction, it only describes what knowledge and skills in key subject areas needs to be children to the end of each stage of training. In American standards, there is no indication what topics in what order and in what form children should learn. This remains at the discretion of school districts, schools and individual teachers.
In high school, no classmates In the American picture of the world the main task of the school is not to teach all children physics or lyric poetry, and to help each child understand that he is interested, he wants to do in life, to contribute to the first steps in this direction. Russian students often ask parents questions from the “I want to be an architect, why should I learn about synecdoche?” In the United States believe that there is no need. If the Russian education relies on the person erudite, the American advocates for specialists.
Therefore, in secondary school the subjects are divided into mandatory (somewhat) and optional (a lot). Each student must earn at least a certain number of hours for your selection. Arrange the children in classes makes no sense, because a single schedule for them cannot be created. Those who together attended a chem class, not have to go together in math because some of them scheduled robotics, the Spanish, still others rushing to biology.
Children are not taught to write beautifully
The ability to write at least legibly — one of the main requirements to the Russian student. How many children and what to hide, a parent tears have been shed over division of how much we mean cherished cells to be skipped to the left and count down.
In American schools believe that the child should be able to write, that’s enough. Moreover, only in 7 States from children make them even learned how to write capital letters. The rest thought that you can print. But computer typing teach is in the early stages of education, and many homework are allowed to take when printed. Whether to envy American first-graders? You decide, but, perhaps, before it is acquainted with numerous studies proving a direct connection between writing by hand and thinking.
Students do not need to stand when the teacher enters the classroom
In the Russian school believe that discipline and formal respect for the teacher closely associated with the academic performance. In American schools the focus is on democratic values. When the teacher enters the classroom, children can not stand. They need only to switch their attention to the teacher.
One of the basic skills students have of Americans is the ability to participate in discussion and Express ideas and substantiate them. Therefore, in the US during a lesson in the class can stand the uproar if a heated argument between students and teacher, and the child raises hand to attract attention, not to get the right answer.
Assessment — a private affair of the pupil
5-point Russian system Americans prefer 5-letter from the letter And behind which lies “perfectly” to the letter E, which teachers often substituted for F, since it represents a complete collapse, fail (fail).
But if you was horrified at the stiffness of this system, please note that in the U.S. any teacher does not come to mind to name the student in front of the class. Praise response or work aloud, but not the tertiary, even if it is different, because it would violate so important to Americans “privacy”.
No parent meetings, parent catici but there arethe Main goals of parent-teacher meetings in Russia — to bring to parents school requirements for students to talk about their performance and behavior and to discuss any in-school business. All these reasons gather all the parents together Americans seem to be wild.
What American school wants your student, she tries to convey to him personally. Progress and problems of children, the teacher discusses with the parents privately, otherwise the situation is a gross violation of accepted norms. Meetings are confidential, and the presence of painful reddening of the baby, and then speak in third person, they are often not provided. School-wide engaged in the same things the school Board. School news to parents via a special newsletter, and this is information, not questions for a wide debate.
Instead of parent committees — parents Association
Among parents there are always those who are eager to participate in school Affairs. In Russia they have a direct route to the parent Committee, which in many instances becomes a permanent source of conflict of all against all. It is the moms of the parent Committee often come with brilliant ideas to chip in on something to mark the end of the school year with fanfare worthy of a provincial wedding, and to “thank teachers”.
In the United States for any active parent can join the PTA (Parent Teacher Association) is a serious organization with membership dues and a substantial political influence. There he will be able to address not only intra-national issues concerning the welfare of children. But concerns on a smaller scale — to bake a cake for the school fair, to help sew costumes, to accompany children on the tour are solved on a voluntary basis: teachers in a special newsletter alert on what and where they need help, while those who respond.
In punishing the student may not be allowed in school
Here the series we don’t lie: one of the worst punishment for an American teenager is exclusion from school for a few days. In the U.S. come from the plant that the study is necessary first of all to the child, he chooses his future, so the need to catch up a serious sanction. However, before to reach serious measures will be tested many other methods. To resolve any conflict there will be a school psychologist, and social worker.
In Russia with the troublemaker to solve the problem and will also be teachers and other professionals. But to suspend we can not. In the case of repeated violations, provided that the school can prove that it has adopted all the measures — the child can be expelled. But this is a very complex process that involves many authorities, including the Commission on Affairs of minors.
The teacher can sing in the classroom rap
Teacher at the American school knows that it is the aim to interest children, and then bring them to a particular result. How exactly he reaches, the teacher has some freedom. For example, he can rap to convey to students the algebraic laws, assuming that its audience is children from poor Latin American bandit district is able to absorb them in this form.
License (it is mandatory for any teacher, otherwise he will not be able to continue to work in a school) you can lose not for the introduction of innovations, and for behavior that violates personal boundaries student. Familiar to many Russian schoolchildren by the phrase “And you head home remember?” in America is for the teacher the correct ticket for the same school Board, and then you can follow the proceedings. At the same time the student can afford the dismissive attitude of the teacher with far less serious consequences.
A school bell may never ring
In many American schools no calls. It is believed that students and teachers are able to keep track of time. Watch in the field of view is? All this is enough. Change is very short: it seems that in the US, like in Russia, schools are guided by the principle “the best rest is change of activity” and give students 5-7 minutes, which just enough to change the textbooks and go to another class. The longest recess — for lunch — just one and lasts 20 to 40 minutes. So you believe the TV series in which American teenagers for a long time to sort things out during breaks, not worth it.
Students do not go to clubs
In American schools there is no circles. Extracurricular activities is actually a part of the program. Many associations, such as school orchestra, debate club, theater, newspaper or radio station, the club is involved, are considered very serious study, they’re referred to in a special letters to the College, and participation in them enhances the chances for admission.
This approach often leads to the fact that the disciples, contrary to the original plan, do not choose what they are interested in, and what would look better in the cover letter to the selection Committee. Relax and do embroidery and ceramics can only be afforded by those who initially did not aspire to prestigious universities.
And sports clubs, they also have no
“Sports section” — another alien to Americans the phrase. Sport is an important part of American school culture: each school has several sports fields for playing baseball, football and basketball may have their own courts and pool. He proved himself as an athlete, a student may include such activities in its schedule, replacing them in high school physical education.Students are encouraged to be creative, including in clothingIn most U.S. schools, uniform is not compulsory, is often missing even a certain dress code. Requirements to the appearance of children, according to the Americans, limiting their opportunity to Express themselves, allow them to be creative. Comments about appearance from a teacher threaten trouble to the teacher, because it can be accused of sexism and intolerance.
The school may sell or provide a gift with your logo, hoodies, t-shirts, caps. Often children choose such clothes either because it is convenient, or out of patriotism.
To and from school can ride on the special bus
How to get to school Russian student, is the concern of his parents. Someone drive by car, some go alone on foot or by public transport. In America, about 480 thousand yellow school buses each weekday carrying approximately 25 million children to and from school. No one is obliged to go only on them, but in any school day buses go to the route. All that is required to get to the bus stop on time.
Student needs a pass to leave class
In most American schools, in order to leave class, the student not just the permission of the teacher. The student receives a piece of paper-pass, where it says what time he got off and where he’s going. Any teacher, faced with a child in the corridor at the appointed time, not just to ask where he was going, and to be satisfied with the answer, but ask for confirmation.
The difference in the approach to education in Russia and America is largely due to cultural characteristics, differences in mentality. To paraphrase a famous expression, you can say: “What Russian well, for the American intervention in private life.”