Rapid evolution has made cockroaches invulnerable
Chemical means for destruction of cockroaches can soon become completely useless.
Insects are very quickly develops resistance to them, found researchers from Purdue University (USA).
Experiments have shown that cockroaches, survivors of the insecticide treatment, not only become immune to it, but also pass on immunity to their offspring, according to .
Moreover, they become invulnerable to other types of insecticides, even if they have not experienced them – this is called “cross-resistance”.
In just one generation’s resistance increases four to six times, concluded the researchers.
It is known that female cockroaches are able to produce up to 50 “the descendants” for three months, giving them your immune system. In other words, if after treatment will survive at least a quarter of the insects, the population will recover quickly and will begin to flourish.
Scientists have conducted a series of experiments with cockroaches, living in Indiana and Illinois.
In the first case, they used three different insecticide, but only restrained the growth of the population, not even reducing it.
In the case of application of two insecticides, the results were even worse: insects bred.
Treatment with one insecticide has given mixed effect. If cockroaches had no immunity, they died. But if even 10% of them had resistance, then quickly made up for demographic losses.
Scientists have noted that the issue of control of cockroaches, you should not rely solely on insecticides. For best results should be combined with other methods, for example, the various traps. Also do not forget about clean – cockroaches thrive in conditions of unsanitary conditions.
Such insects are not only unpleasant but also dangerous neighborhood, as they carry pathogens, including Salmonella and E coli, as well as six types of parasitic worms.
Previously, scientists found that the bugs existed in the time of dinosaurs.