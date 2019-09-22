Rapper Alyona Alyona received an international music award
September 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Ukrainian Alyona Alyona it, which declared itself in the autumn of 2018, received in Germany, the international award, the Anchor award.
It is awarded annually to the most promising new artist. That singer won the award, reported the press service of rewards in Facebook.
Screenshot: Facebook/ANCHOR Award
Alyona Alyona was awarded for “massive, dynamic drive, put on dark pumping rhythms” and popularity, which it just over a year since the beginning of the career has achieved in the world.
In addition to Ukrainka prize was claimed by British R&B singer Celeste, her compatriots, indie rockers Drahla, indie and soul Duo from the Netherlands Feng Suave, Norwegian pop singer Moyka and girlish indie-rock Quartet The Hormones from China.