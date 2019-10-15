Rapper Busta bought in Russia football club (photo, video)
Famous Russian rapper Basta (Vasily Vakulenko), a concert which was canceled in Kiev, became the owner of football club SKA (Rostov-on-don), speaker of the third power division championship of Russia.
“The club is not lived but survived. There were no prospects, but there were problems with the payment of salaries to players and staff at the club. Unknown, would club their existence and the game in the next season. The decision to help my native club is not spontaneous. Throughout the year we have been preparing for this step, gradually paying the debts of the team”, — wrote the native of Rostov-on-don Vasily Vakulenko in Іnstagram.
In the development of the club, the musician has invested about 10 million rubles (more than 155 thousand dollars) personal funds, reports a press-service SKA. It is noted that Basta was invited to the club professional football industry, which will undertake direct control. Himself Vakulenko reserved the development of communication trends, as well as work with sponsors.
By the way, Basta recently recorded a track in support of their club.
SKA Rostov at the time he wrote his name in the history of the Soviet football. For example, in 1966 the team became Vice-champion of the Soviet Union, and in 1981, with the Ukrainians Alexander by Suvorovym, Igor Gamelay, Sergey Andreev, and, unfortunately, now deceased Valery Zuev (famous coach of Kiev “Dynamo”) the team went on to win the USSR Cup, sensationally beaten in the final in the white-stone Moscow “Spartak” (1:0).
In 1981 SKA Rostov won the USSR Cup four natives of Ukraine in the composition (all in the first row) — Sergey Andreev (fourth), Alexander by Suvorovym (fifth), Igor Hamulas (sixth) and Valery Zuev (far right)
Note that the other football club that represents the city of FC “Rostov” sensationally shares 1-4 places in the elite Russian division.
.
Photo Instagram
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter