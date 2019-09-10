Rapper Serega intends to become a citizen of Ukraine
Belarusian rapper Seryoga (Polygraph Шарикoff), the author of the hit 2000’s “Black Boomer”, intends to officially become a citizen of Ukraine. This singer and member of the new season of the show Dances with stars 2019 s mentioned on the air 3 release, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
As noted, the rapper, who previously had only a residence permit, Ukraine — its land. He’s comfortable here, live here, people close to him.
“I recently decided to get a Ukrainian passport. Ukraine for me is freedom. I want to be here, among these people. This is my land, I’m good here,” — said Serge shortly before his speech.
Special to the singer’s country is because in Ukraine he met his second wife, who bore him two children: “this is where I met the woman who bore me two beautiful sons. In Kropyvnyts’ke lives my beloved uncle with all his family,” added the singer.
Already started the procedure of obtaining citizenship and how soon the rapper will boast a Ukrainian passport is not yet known.
We will remind, on results of judges and audience voting, rapper Seryoga and his partner Adelina Delhi left 3 issue Tancu z with stars-2019. The couple was at risk with two more, but lost to rivals and out of the number of participants.