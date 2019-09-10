Rapper Serega plans to obtain Ukrainian citizenship
Serge left the project dancing with the stars, but Ukraine does not intend to leave
Belarusian rapper Seryoga, also known under the name of polygraph ШарикOFF, Sunday, September 8, left the project dancing with the stars after the third issue. Pair of Sergei Parkhomenko and Adeline Delhi scored the least amount of votes of the judges and the audience.
In the diary release Sergei Parkhomenko said that he would like to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.
“I recently decided to get a Ukrainian passport. Ukraine for me is freedom. I want to be here, among these people. Ukraine is my land, I’m good here,” said Serge.
Sergei Parkhomenko said that Ukraine has met a woman who gave him two sons — Mark and Plato.
Dancing with the stars — demi Lovato and Adelina Delhi (photo: instagram.com/tanci1plus1)
It should be noted that recently, Serge was a student of the Kharkov national aerospace University “Khai”. On 13 August he applied to the faculty of aircraft construction.
A pair of earrings and Adeline Delhi danced the Paso Doble under the Ukrainian folk song “Oh, do not go, grits”, defeating the mystical side of the Ukrainian folklore.
The judges gave good marks to the couple. The results of the jury vote they took ninth place out of 13 possible. But the audience did not check out mystic Paso Doble.
Dancing with the stars — demi Lovato and Adelina Delhi (video: YouTube/W Dances with stars)