Raptors announced its new form (PHOTO)

The professional basketball club, the Toronto Raptors officially announced their new line of urban version of clothing. Steel also known dates for home games this season.

Season 2019-2020 will be the third year team project Welcome to Toronto, where the team “praises” his hometown, donating money for canadian basketball, as well as the repair of local basketball courts. It is a partnership owned by world famous rapper Drake OVO brand, which also designs jerseys limited edition.

Collection of this year is devoted to Toronto, the city’s name written on the front in a style that many fans remember the late 90’s, and is known Mikey back to 2020 in the framework of the return of the style. Looks like it’s done for the 25th anniversary of the team.

Black-and-blue clothing has a jagged line on the sides is another hint of the 90-ies, and six triangles on the back, which showed the player Fred Vanvleet in a series of pictures released today.

This year the games will be held on November 27 (vs. New York Knicks), 25 Dec (vs. Boston Celtics), January 17 (vs. Washington Wizards), February 21 (vs Phoenix Suns), March 16 (vs. Golden State Warriors) and 244 Mar (vs. L. A. Lakers).