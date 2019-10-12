Rare Audi up for auction
Model year 2002 with chassis number TRUWT28N721027972 and mileage 68 thousand miles (109 km) offered at auction on Bring a Trailer.
The car, dubbed the “Audi ALMS Commemorative TT” was released in quantities of 1,000 units to celebrate the company’s success in the “American series Le Mans”. The price at the time of purchase was 42 $ 345.
This TT is painted in the colors Misano Red Pearl Effect (created 500 units) and is equipped with a 1.8-liter engine (225 HP and 280 Nm) paired with a 6-speed “mechanics” and system of a full drive quattro.
The interior is trimmed with silver Nappa leather and equipped with a Bose sound system, cruise control, climate control, set the Bluetooth headset, and the LCD will dispear with “dead pixels”.
At the request of the owner, recently fitted new filters, changed oil and timing belt.