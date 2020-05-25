Rare, carnivorous and extremely beautiful on the beach in Texas appeared ‘blue dragons’
As if we don’t have to worry about it — mother nature will always find, than to surprise. On the beach in Texas discovered marine gastropods called “blue dragon”. What is known about these beautiful but potentially dangerous creatures? Says Only in Your State.
With the approach of summer, many Texans look forward to the opportunity to go to the beach. In particular, in South Padre island, Texas residents every year looking forward to hatching marine turtles of the Atlantic Ridley.
But at the National seashore Padre island showed a much less friendly creature. Rare sea slug blue dragon was first seen on the local beaches a few weeks ago.
Little hologenic Glaucus atlanticus has a length of only about three inches or less — but don’t let the size fool you. Contact with slug can lead to painful and potentially dangerous bite.
Glaucus atlanticus it feeds on particles animals such as fizaliya (“Portuguese ship”), marine invertebrates with tentacles, the sting of which is poisonous enough to kill fish (and sometimes humans). This unique Hydrosol actually consists of many different multicellular organisms that work together and function as one. Externally, the creature resembles a jellyfish.
Instead of producing your own poison slugs “blue dragon” get it from the creatures body particles that consume. They store the stinging nematocysts within their tissues to protect against predators.
The symptoms of the bite Glaucus atlanticus include nausea, pain, vomiting, acute allergic contact dermatitis, erythema, urticaria, blistering and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Fizaliya causes a similar reaction.
So if you see a sea slug of the “blue dragon” on the beach, keep your distance! Good that this practice has become our habit in these crazy times.
