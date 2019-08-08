Rare case: Cameron Diaz gave an interview about marriage, the new plans and the age
C 2014 Cameron Diaz not a movie, but the public interest in the actress still continues unabated. Interview a celebrity now does not as often as would like the fans, but because every interaction with journalists becoming event. To the delight of fans, a 46-year-old Diaz has become one of the heroines of the September issue of InStyle magazine, where openly talked about his marriage with Benji Madden, new projects and life away from the spotlight set. SPLETNIK.RU collected interesting quotes Cameron.
Privacy
It’s great when no one knows what I’m going to do. Because now my time is completely my own. I do not participate in the promotion of films, and since I don’t go to promotory, I don’t owe anyone anything. I don’t do that anymore. I live my life,
— said Diaz.
Marriage with Benji Madden
Our marriage was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband is the best and as a person and as a partner. Of course, family life is hard. It’s a constant work, and it is important to find someone willing to do this work with you. The marriage may not be in the ratio of 60 to 40, it is always 50: 50. I don’t know if I was ready for marriage when she married Benji, but I knew that he was special. He’s a good person with no problems and I thank him for that,
— open up a celebrity.
About the age
I think forty people are in the best period of his life. You just become themselves. And you can consciously change them because you have the experience of decades behind. You already know how things happen, and don’t get hung up on something. Just don’t worry about it! And it’s such a relief! You will also start to accept the physical changes that happen to you. You look at old photos and think, “God, I hated myself, but I’m so young!”. No, now is the moment when I know younger, I will not. I’m forty years old — and thank God! I appreciate every moment of my life
— admitted Diaz.
About the life outside the set
I like the creativity. So I’m always looking for projects that would be for me is important. Now I have a few Affairs, but it is too early to talk about them in detail
intrigued readers Cameron.
About returning to acting
I ran into popularity when I was 22, almost 25 years ago is a long time. More than half of my life, I was a public person. I think it’s normal that now I have time for myself, time to rethink things and choose how I want to return to this world. If I want to. I don’t miss the acting profession. But no matter what I do, I have to be passionate about it, there must be a sense of lightness,
— shared the star.
Although the star is not removed, it continues to appear at various events. For example, in may this year, Cameron teamed up with his colleagues on the film “Charlie’s Angels” (Charlie’s Angels) at the opening of star Lucy Liu on the “walk of fame” in Hollywood.