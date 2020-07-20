Rare comet, meteor showers and US: what can be seen in the skies over the USA in the next month
If you are feeling trapped within four walls and are looking for adventure, it’s possible to go far not necessary. Over the next four weeks you will be able to see the sky above US the comet, several meteor showers, and even the International space station, writes the Washington Post.
For several days all the media write about Neowise, comet with a width of 3 miles (nearly 5 km), which adorns the evening sky. The comet will make the closest pass to Earth in Wednesday, 22 July, passing at a distance of 64 million miles (102 million kilometers). A while Neowise is closer to us than the sun.
Neowise will continue to move away from the Ground, fading out of sight in August — next time it will appear in 6000 years. While the comet is visible, it can be seen in the North-Western horizon at night. Look at the sky Big Dipper and follow the gaze down to the horizon. The comet will climb higher and higher in the sky every night.
Those who decided to try his luck in the search for comets, have to be patient and to remember that what it looks like, will differ from the photos. It is best to move away from the light pollution of human settlements. If you’re lucky, you’ll see a comet, something reminiscent of the shining eraser.
Those who venture to go out in search of the Neowise also may be lucky enough to see a meteor stream, the Delta akvarid. The Delta Aquarids occur sporadically in the second half of July and much of August, but the main burst of activity falls on the night of 29 July. It is then up to 20 shooting stars per hour can fly by pure dark sky.
Meteor showers occur when Earth moves through a stream of debris left after a comet, asteroid or other space object.
Depending on where you look, you see less or more meteors. Viewers in the Northern hemisphere will see shooting stars emanating from a “radiant” point of the southern side of the sky. This means that the most spectacular meteors with the long tails are best seen in the East and the West.
A much more spectacular meteor shower — one of the most prolific of the year to decorate the sky with bright falling stars, and even “fireballs” in mid-August. The peak of the meteor shower the Perseids occurs on the night of 11 August. Dozens of shooting stars may be visible in a clear sky every hour.
The Perseids are flying at a speed of 37 miles per second (59,5 km per second). Their transparent tails can appear white, orange, yellow, pink, turquoise and even purple lingering in the sky for a few seconds. Rainbow spectrum of colors is derived from the burning of magnesium, sodium and iron.
The only fly in the ointment? This year the Perseids will compete with an especially bright moon, which can overshadow some weak meteors.
Meanwhile you can also follow the International space station, scientific laboratory, located in 254 miles (409 km) above the Earth’s surface. The international space station is sometimes visible: she flies over our heads at a speed of about 5 miles per second (8 km per second).
Viewing times and directions will vary depending on your location — more details can be found on a special page of the ISS.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7817
[name] => comet
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kometa
)
comet
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9442
[name] => a meteor shower
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => meteoritnyj-dozhd
)
meteor дождьFacebookVkontakte
bookmark