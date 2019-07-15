Rare find: in Mariupol found the remains of a Cimmerian
Under Mariupol, in Mangusson area, archaeologists have unearthed the remains of representative chernogorovsk culture, better known as the Cimmerian. The remains found in one of the mounds that have undergone many years of intensive cultivation, that is, systematically destroyed. Our finding in the network Facebook has decided to share one of the participants of the expedition Maxim Bulic.
“The Cimmerian. A rare find” – he wrote and published the photos.
As explained by the head of the expedition Vyacheslav Zabavin, the remains apparently belong to the young man, his teeth are well preserved. He was around 23 – 35 years. Buried buried in a twisted form on the left side. The remains were found at a depth of only 40 cm from the surface, which means that the mounds are destroyed every year.
“He could presumably lay at a depth of more than a meter. But the mound is destroyed. Still a year or two and that burial would simply have been demolished by the plough. Moreover, the soil is fluffed, rain, snow mound and just eroded,” said Zabaven.
The burial was accompanied by tools of bone and bronze ware, the remains of a headdress from the skin.
“These burials are the most rare, as the tribes inhabiting these lands 950 – 750 BC, were nomadic. We are still known as the tribes of Cimmerians – the first people known on the territory of Ukraine”,– said the head of the expedition Vyacheslav Zabaven.
The study was subjected to two barrows. They were created in the early bronze age during the Yamna culture of around 3000 BC and the population belonged to the tribes of Indo-Aryans. Then, after fifteen hundred years BC, the city was dominated by the tribes carcass culture (1700 -1200 BCE), and the mound grew. The third time the stage of formation of the Kurgan is a burial chernogorovsk culture.