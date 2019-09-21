Rare occasion: special forces captain in the past decided to become a manicurist!
Today’s story about an amazing man — a former military, who decided to become a manicurist! His name is Dmitry Bratchikov, he was 37 years old and he lives in Krasnodar. By the way, he became a kind of star in their city and social networks, as you know — not often you see such a case.
He was once the captain of the special forces and served in Chechnya, when suddenly his life changed radically. Very interesting, what prompted Dmitri to take such a step. He deliberately took a course in manicure and managed to find a job in one of the salons of Krasnodar.
Told me that in the beginning women were scared to turn to a brutal master and trust him with their pens. But he quickly managed to gain the trust of their clients.
The man himself admitted that manicure is very difficult. What is nail art
Internet users relate well to the choice of Dmitry, I don’t condemn considering this case is original and goes beyond the silly stereotypes.