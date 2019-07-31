Rare out: Ashley Olsen out with her boyfriend Louis Eisner
July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Actress Ashley Olsen was photographed on a date with her lover, Louis Eisner.
First pair went to the movies in the Californian town of Palisades Village, and then had dinner at one of the local restaurants.
Despite the fact that Ashley and Louis are Dating more than a year, they still have not confirmed their relationship and appeared together at events and red carpets.
Louis Eisner is an artist, a graduate of Columbia University, he later studied at the art Institute, Sotheby’s in London. Before meeting with Eisner Ashley met with 59-year-old financier Richard Sachs.
Loading...