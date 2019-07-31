Rare out: Ashley Olsen out with her boyfriend Louis Eisner

| July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Actress Ashley Olsen was photographed on a date with her lover, Louis Eisner.

Редкий выход: Эшли Олсен на свидании с бойфрендом Луи Эйснером

First pair went to the movies in the Californian town of Palisades Village, and then had dinner at one of the local restaurants.

Despite the fact that Ashley and Louis are Dating more than a year, they still have not confirmed their relationship and appeared together at events and red carpets.

Louis Eisner is an artist, a graduate of Columbia University, he later studied at the art Institute, Sotheby’s in London. Before meeting with Eisner Ashley met with 59-year-old financier Richard Sachs.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.