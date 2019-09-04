Rare out: Leonardo DiCaprio with the beautiful model on the beach
September 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Couple enjoying life in Malibu
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone did not even think to be upset about the arrival of autumn. Yes, and what precipitation and temperature reduction can be in Sunny Malibu in early September? The couple spent a weekend at the beach with friends, blithely playing volleyball.
And while Leo spoke “in his repertoire” in relation to wardrobe — t-shirt and jeans, 22 — year-old Camila looked incredibly sexy in a tiny silver bikini, combined with the spacious, classic Levi’s jeans. How else should celebrate the American labor Day?