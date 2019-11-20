Rare out: Lily Allen with her daughters at the premiere of “frozen 2”
Daughter of the singer tried on the costumes of the heroines.
A month ago, the singer Lily Allen has confirmed relationship with the star of the show “Very strange things” by David harbour, with whom she had an affair after the separation from her husband. However, for the premiere of the animated film “Cold heart 2”, which was held in London, the star came not in his company, and together with her daughters — 7-year-old Ethel and 5-year-old Marnie. Babies rarely appear in public, and for this special event Lily allowed them to transform into the main characters of fairy tales — Elsa and her sister Anna.
Lily Allen with her daughters at the premiere of “frozen 2″In one interview, Lily Allen expressed his frustration regarding the fact that she had to miss a big part of childhood daughters, absent on tour. She accused her former husband that, saying that he forbade her to teach daughters to nomadic life.
I always thought I would be able to throw the child over your shoulder and carry it with you around the world. But Sam didn’t want that. He thought that this environment is unstable. It was pretty selfish. He remained at home with his family, which I created three years harbored within. I went to make the money alone and leave this family.
In 2015, Lily and her husband, businessman Sam Cooper, ceased to live together, and in 2018 divorced. They have joint custody over daughters, the children spend a week with mom, week with dad.