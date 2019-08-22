Rare out: Rachel Weiss and her daughter at Heathrow airport
49-year-old Rachel Weisz and 51-year-old Daniel Craig became parents almost a year ago, but since then only a few times appeared in public with his daughter. On the same day Rachel for the first time in a long time, was seen with a grown girl, whose name has not been disclosed at London’s Heathrow airport.
Paparazzi caught Weiss, dressed in a white shirt, black pants and a plaid jacket at the exit of the airport building. Rachel carried a backpack and held firmly in the hands of the daughter, who had been carefully examining the passers-by.
By the way, in October last year, a picture taken during a walk of Daniel Craig for the girl, aroused heated discussion online. Reporters filmed the actor carrying a sleeping daughter in a convenient carrier. While many Internet users opposed to the sling and is considered shameful for men to wear baby in a similar fixture, condemned Daniel. At the same time protect many young fathers, including colleague Craig actor Chris Evans.
How to doubt his own masculinity to worry about how another man carries his child!
— Evans said.
Recall that Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig started Dating in 2010. A year later, they played a secret wedding in new York, where, in addition to the star of the bride and groom, attended by only their children from previous relationships — daughter of Craig and actress Fiona Loudon and Ella, the son of Weisz and Director Darren Aronofsky, Henry. In the spring of 2018 became aware of the pregnancy Rachel, and in September she gave birth to a daughter.