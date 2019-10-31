Rare output: Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy at the premiere of
Celebrity couple Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy vengeance busy raising sons. However, sometimes spouses delight fans with their joint appearances. Recently Claire and Hugh together attended the premiere in new York.
The actors came to see the show Seared, which premiered at MCC theater. A few not so often seen together on the red carpet, so this day was a big success for the paparazzi. And the couple clearly enjoyed the moment together.
For the premiere Claire chose an elegant black coat, which is slightly contrasted with a lighter black jumpsuit. Hugh also did not experiment and picked a cautious way. The actor was in a blue-gray blazer over a shirt and classic trousers.
Recall that Claire and Hugh are one of the model families in Hollywood. They do not become parties to scandals, although the couple have been together for over 10 years. The couple just love each other, enjoy life together and raise their children. Their oldest son, Cyrus will soon turn seven years old, and his younger brother was born a year ago.