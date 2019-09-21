Rare shot: network laugh photo of Putin in a ridiculous manner
The network severely ridiculed the photograph with the Russian President after a military exercise in the Orenburg region. Vladimir Putin appeared before the lens is shifted to the top of a red beret and suit with spotted tie under the coat. A strange combination of outfits not remained without attention of network users.
“A very rare photo of Putin in the beret. “As washed, and kept, “he joked published photos political analyst Alexei holomuzki.
Putin in a red beret compared with the character of Andrei Danilko.
Also the commentators have not paid attention to the fact that suiting pants on Putin once again proved to be the wrong size.
Supporters of the theory of multiple counterparts of the Russian President received new food for reflection.
We will remind, Putin often appears in public in ill-fitting outfits. Sometimes the length of pants mysteriously change during the same trip. In the network actively discussing the shoes,”louboutins”, designed to increase the growth of the Russian leader.
