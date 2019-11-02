Rare shot: Penelope Cruz with kids in Madrid
45-year-old Penelope Cruz and 50-year-old Javier Bardem lead a very private life, so film them in public in the company of two children — a rarity. However, sometimes the paparazzi still smiles luck: the Penelope, Javier, and their six year old daughter the Moon and eight-year-old son Leo was seen at lunch in Madrid.
Star family met with friends and their kids, and this big company, they all went there right in the Park outdoors. The footage of the reporters daughter Penelope, Moon, sitting on the lap of a friend of the family and something with appetite eats from the plate. The son of Leo at this time sitting next to each other and also enjoying lunch. On these shots and she has Penelope, and here’s Javier in the lenses of the reporters missed.
Recall that Penelope Cruz rarely talks about his children to reporters and trying to protect them from media attention. However, in his interview with the actress admitted that wanted to be a mother all the time that he can remember. The star also said that the son and daughters of the light, it changed her life.
Motherhood has certainly made me much happier. Happened to me, I had no idea. This is the revolution inside: the whole world is beginning to see differently, stop thinking only about yourself. And it really changes for the better,
— Cruz shared his experience.
Penelope also told that after having children, did everything in order to find a balance between family and work. So, the star is trying to star in only one major film a year, and refuses to work on weekends, to devote this time to their children.