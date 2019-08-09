Rare universal Aston Martin will ask for a six-figure amount in dollars
The American auction house RM Sotheby’s in mid-August, will auction the Aston Martin DB5 Shooting Brake in 1965. Estimated value of the three-door wagon is 1 000 000 — 1 400 000 USD.
On the website of the auction house and there is a brief history of this car. According to her, the owner of Aston Martin David brown (that’s his initials are DB, most models of the brand) were dissatisfied with the practicality of a coupe DB5. So one day he brought to the meeting of the Board of Directors of his dog, candy, was put on the table and demanded to build a machine in which it can be transported.
As the factory Aston Martin was busy producing traditional coupe, wagon DB5 instructed British body master Harold Radford. His firm has created 12 items, four of which — left-hand drive.
Left hand drive car for sale, originally belonged to a certain Rainer Hayman from Switzerland. He further paid options such as front seat belts, removable headrests, antenna for radio increased power and inscriptions with the initials of the owner on the door.
The car was inherited and left the family in 2003. The new buyer invested in restoration: universal repainted and wasted his standard four-liter engine to 4.2 liter, three-stage automatic transmission replaced the five-speed “mechanics”.
Six years later the car was sold to the current owner, at whose request the volume of carbureted six-cylinder motor increased to 4.7 liters, updated interior and suspension. Now the Aston Martin DB5 Shooting Brake is in perfect condition.