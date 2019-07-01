Rat census: experts estimate rodents in the sewers of Barcelona
The first in the history of the city census, the rats spent in the Spanish of Spain. The result was that the sewage system of the capital of Catalonia is home to about 200 thousand rodents, writes on Monday, local newspaper
As noted, rats were considered to be from December 2016 to November 2017, the project BCNRats. Its goal is to research and assess the risks to control the population of these animals.
During the procedure, the experts broke into 90-metre plots of more than 900 km of sewer network by installing on each 30 traps, which were checked four nights in a row.
The experts found that rats living in the Barcelona sewage system, are not resistant to chemical poisons for the destruction of rodents, as some populations in other European countries, USA and Canada.
